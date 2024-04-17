Father sending text one of 3 injured in DeKalb gas station shootout

A man sending a text at a DeKalb County gas station is one of three people bystanders injured in a shooting Tuesday night.

Police said the shooting broke out outside a Circle K on Candler Road after two groups of people got into a fight.

Surveillance video shows the moments bullets started flying. Three people were injured.

On Wednesday, Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke to one of the victims from his hospital bed.

Atif Ray said he doesn’t even care who shot him, he’s just happy that he survived for his children.

“I was sitting in my truck actually, sending a text message at a gas station on Candler,” Ray said. “I didn’t see anything. I was looking down at my phone. But I know what it sounds like. That’s the world we live in. It’s scary.”

Ray was shot twice.

Police said the group involved in the shootout wasn’t coming from the gas station, but the vape shop next door.

Police arrested Darius Morris and are looking for more suspects.