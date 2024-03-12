Father says he wants his son, charged in mother's killing in Milwaukee, in juvenile court

The father of the 12-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his mother told a judge Tuesday he wants his son moved to children’s court.

The father has spoken with his son on a weekly basis since November 2022, when he was arrested and charged in the shooting.

In a hearing Tuesday, when the father was asked if he thought his son understood the court proceedings, he said no, because in all those conversations since the arrest, the boy has yet to say anything about his mother, the father said.

“It bothers me,” he said. “He has yet to say anything in regards to his mother.”

The father later added, “I think he should be prosecuted in children’s court, not just because he’s my son. As a juvenile, he should be prosecuted in juvenile court. To me, that’s just the right thing to do. We should not be trying to find punishment for a child. We should be trying to give rehabilitation for that child.”

The father was the last witness to speak in the second day of a reverse waiver hearing — an effort by the defense to move the boy’s case from adult court to children’s court. In Wisconsin, state law requires children as young as 10 to be charged as adults for certain serious crimes, such as homicide, at least to start the case.

Activists and child advocates locally and nationally have called for the boy to move to juvenile court, arguing the adult system isn't fit to rehabilitate children.

The hearing was originally meant to run Monday through Wednesday, but the third day was postponed until April 29 because a witness for the prosecution had a scheduling conflict.

The boy was 10 years old in November 2022 when he allegedly shot his 44-year-old mother in Milwaukee. Prosecutors have alleged he retrieved his mother’s gun from a lockbox after she woke him up early one morning and refused to buy him something on Amazon.

He has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide. A conviction comes with a minimum of 20 years of confinement and a lifetime of state supervision.

12-year-old boy called 'a real vibrant kid'

The Journal Sentinel isn't naming the boy or his parents because of the boy’s age and the circumstances of the case.

The father, a pastor who lives in Illinois and works in St. Louis, spoke for 15 minutes Tuesday. The boy had spent most of the previous two days reading a book during the hearing, but smiled at his father and watched as he spoke Tuesday afternoon.

The father said up until his son was 3 years old, he and the boy’s mother were separated but they all lived in Rockford, Illinois. He visited his son often.

During that time, the father said his son was “a real vibrant kid, always playing around. Wanted to have fun. I used to sing to him a lot.”

After that, the mother took the boy to Milwaukee while the father relocated closer to St. Louis. He maintained weekly phone conversations with this son, sometimes for up to six or seven hours.

In October 2021, when the boy was 9, he fell off a swing set and suffered a concussion. Defense attorney Tanner Kilander said Monday that led to a host of issues that only worsened over time — nose bleeds, migraines, nose bleeds and issues with sleep, anger and confusion. Simple tasks for him became difficult.

He also has a history of hallucinations and talking to imaginary friends, but multiple doctors who have testified in pretrial hearings over the last year have said those issues don’t appear to be severe.

The father said the boy’s mother kept him updated on her efforts to find him help. The father was blocked from speaking further on the subject after the prosecution objected to the line of questioning.

Doctors say boy's condition treatable in juvenile justice system

To move the boy to children’s court, the defense must show:

He can't get adequate treatment in the adult system

Moving the case to juvenile court would not "depreciate the seriousness of the offense"

And staying in adult court is not necessary to deter other children from similar offenses

Monday and Tuesday, two psychiatrists testified for the defense. They said the boy showed signs of a type of psychosis that can identify people who may develop schizophrenia.

Both doctors, Michael Caldwell and Steven Dykstra, said the boy would likely benefit from treatment options that are available in the children’s justice system as opposed to the adult system.

Caldwell, who performed his own evaluation on the boy, said he didn't show signs of a precocious use of drugs, doesn't identify with a criminal subculture and doesn't have antisocial attitudes or values.

Based on those factors, Caldwell said the boy is at low risk for committing further violence and the chances were high that he would respond well to rehabilitation efforts. He said the boy is “best-suited” for the juvenile system.

“His prognosis is very good,” Caldwell said.

Dykstra said he has seen children with the same type of schizophrenia-like disorder respond well to services offered at residential treatment centers, where a child in the juvenile system can be placed after conviction.

In those facilities, he said, treatment for something like mental health issues is the focus during their stay. In correctional settings, treatment occurs “on the side.”

With resources in short supply for that kind of treatment in the adult system, Dykstra said some people may end up waiting "a long, long, long, long time" for help.

"That's not what we typically want to do," he said.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Father of boy charged with homicide says he hasn't spoken of his mother