Father raises money for son killed in 7-vehicle crash in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Justin Ogbuaku said he enjoys bringing his family business, Smacking Sweets and Eats, to the ArtWalk of Lafayette; he said it’s a bittersweet moment knowing his son, Jesus Ogbuaku, would be right by his side if he were there.

“That was actually rough,” Justin Ogbuaku said. “Jesus normally pulls up at the right moment. That’s my son. I always have that. He’s my muscle.”

16-year-old killed in Evangeline Thruway, Mudd Avenue crash

At the ArtWalk of Lafayette, many local art and food vendors were able to showcase their talents, but for Justin Ogbauku, he says he is participating this year to raise funds to give his son a proper burial. His son, Jesus Ogbauku, was tragically killed in seven-car collision in Lafayette Friday. Justin Ogbauku said he’s received lot of support from the community since the crash, even from other vendors.

“I pulled up today to set up, and I had vendors actually walking up to me, hugging me, and it helped,” Justin Ogbauku said. “One of my son’s friends is here today, so them coming in, it helps.”

Justin Ogbauku said his business specializes in making praline candy, each with over 50 different flavors, as well as food such as cheesesteaks, and loaded potatoes. He said he created this business for his family and will even create some food items in his son’s honor.

“I made it to be a family-owned business, and he’s lost but he’s not forgotten,” Justin Ogbauku said. “He’s still going to be that symbol of the business. I’m creating some items in his name.”

Justin Ogbauku said he has gone through many ups and downs in his life, but said he will continue to be strong for his family as they go through this difficult time.

“I done went through a lot in my lifetime, and they ask me dad ‘How are you so strong’, and I’m strong for them, and at this moment that’s what I’m going to continue to do.”

The family has created a GoFundMe to raise funds for his funeral.

