Father Pleads Guilty to Killing His 2 Children, 2 Stepchildren

A Michigan man has admitted to killing his two young daughters before fatally shooting his two teenage stepchildren in front of their mother.

Gregory Green, who previously spent nearly 16 years in prison for the 1991 killing of his pregnant first wife, pleaded guilty Wednesday to the gruesome September 2016 murders.

"He wanted to get it over with," Green's defense attorney, Charles Longstreet II, told reporters.

Green allegedly shot dead his teenage stepkids execution style while their mother watched.

In the horrific incident police said was born out of a domestic dispute, Green left his 4- and 6-year-old daughters in a running car to die of carbon monoxide poisoning.

After slashing his wife, Faith Green, in the face with a box cutter, shooting her in the foot and tying her up, prosecutors said Green turned his attention to her son and daughter, Chadney Allen, 19, and Kara Allen, 17.

When police entered the home, they reported finding Faith tied up in the basement with her teen children fatally shot, execution-style, nearby.

Faith Green, who survived the incident, had reportedly petitioned for a personal protection order against her husband in 2013 but it was denied. She had also previously filed for divorce.

Gregory Green's sentencing is scheduled for March 1. According to the AP, he will serve two mandatory years, followed by 45 to 100 years for his crimes.

"This is a very rare occurrence and it's just difficult to understand and the motivation," Dearborn Heights Mayor Daniel S. Paletko said following the gruesome crime. "I don't understand what happened in this house, but it's a super tragedy... As a father... I think we can all appreciate how important one's kids are."

