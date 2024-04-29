Father and other man charged with child abuse after 4-year-old accidentally shot in hand

A father and another man in northeast Charlotte face a felony child abuse charge after a 4-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the hand Sunday night, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said.

According to a CMPD alert, officers responding to a call at Atrium University Hospital on North Tryon Street learned from staff members the child was transported there by his father and treated for a non-life threatening injury.

CMPD spokesperson Michael Allinger on Monday confirmed the boy’s father, Leeshawn Brooks, 32, was charged, as well as, 32-year-old Paris Perry, who he said has no relation to the boy.

The boy’s mother wasn’t charged, Allinger said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the shooting was accidental due to an unsecured firearm and occurred at the 10300 block of Wheatside Drive, according to an incident report.

Brooks and Perry also face a charge for storing a firearm in a manner accessible to children, firearm by felon, possession of a stolen firearm.

The charges are still pending and the investigation is still active, CMPD said.