Father of missing 13-year-old girl finds unnerving clue by dumpster, Texas police say

A 13-year-old Texas girl vanished while taking trash out to a dumpster at a San Antonio-area apartment complex, officials say.

The missing teen, Jillian Marie Monroe, was throwing away an empty fish tank, her family told deputies, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said in a March 6 news release.

“The family was in the process of moving,” the sheriff’s office said, adding that she was “until very recently, a student at Briscoe Middle School.”

The girl’s father found the fish tank close to the dumpsters, but there was no sign of Jillian, deputies said.

She was last seen at 3:48 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jillian stands about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs about 120 pounds, deputies said. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a gray hoodie with letters reading “M COFFEE” across the back, black leggings and black Crocs.

Anyone with information on Jillian’s whereabouts can contact the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000.

Dad shot when masked men ambush family unloading groceries, Texas officials say

Man guns down landscaper for blowing leaves toward his truck, Texas police say

Man accidentally shoots, kills mom when he grabs gun to investigate noise, TX cops say