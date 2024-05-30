Father may have used kitchen knife to kill 2-year-old in Broward, police say

A Broward father likely used a kitchen knife to kill his 2-year-old daughter shortly after picking her up from her mother’s house, court records show.

Surveillance footage captured Jeronimo Anthony Duran, 33, arriving with the girl around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to a home on in the 400 block of Southwest 177th Avenue in Pembroke Pines, according to an arrest report. Duran, who’s facing charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse, is being held without bond at the Broward Main Jail.

Two hours later, Duran’s grandmother, who also lives at the home, found him on the kitchen floor, laying on top of his daughter, the report states. Duran’s grandmother yelled “Get off” and “What are you doing?,” prompting Duran to push himself off the girl, who appeared discolored.

She grabbed her phone, according to the report, and called her daughter, who told her to call 911. When she returned to the kitchen, Duran got up and knelt over the toddler. He didn’t utter a word.

That’s when Duran’s grandmother noticed that the 2-year-old was bleeding, the report states. She rushed into her room, not wanting to see “anything further.”

When first responders arrived around 9:40 a.m., they walked into a bloody scene in the kitchen, according to the report. The child was found with a laceration on the left side of her neck. Detectives located a steak knife — covered in blood — on top of a mat on the floor.

Moments before, Duran’s grandmother told a 911 operator that the child appeared to be pale and that she wasn’t sure if the girl was still breathing. Her voice trembled as she pleaded for help in the brief three minute call.

“Please send an ambulance,” she shouted in Spanish. “That’s what I need. Someone urgently.”

Girl’s mother raised concerns

The killing occurred just two months after Duran and his ex Mona Clarke settled a custody battle in Broward family court.

The parenting plan, filed in March, detailed how the girl’s parents would share custody of her, even when she would have reached the age to start school. It outlined that the girl would live with Clarke on weekdays — and with Duran on the weekends. Duran, according to the agreement, was also entitled to have his daughter with him on one weekday for at least three hours, though that could be extended to an overnight stay.

In April 2023, Duran filed a petition in which his attorney Liane Martinez argued that it would be in the child’s “best interest” that parental responsibility be shared by both parents.

“…[Duran] is very involved in the minor child’s life,” the filing states.“ He performs traditional care-taking duties including but not limited to changing diapers, dressing the child, bathing the child, playing with the child, and attending medical appointments. He has a close and loving relationship with his daughter and is emotionally, physically, and financially supportive and devoted to the child.”

In a counterpetition, Clarke’s attorney, Suzanne Williams, alleged that Duran “is believed to be mentally unstable” and suffers from mental health problems, including anxiety, paranoia and anger issues. The filing also claimed that Duran had a history of abusing illegal drugs and had previously been Baker Acted, or admitted to a psychiatric hospital by first responders, at least five times.

“His behavior is erratic, aggressive, violent and dangerous to the mother and the minor child,” the filing states.

Sgt. Jason Palant told reporters Wednesday that investigators have yet to determine a motive for the killing. It’s also unclear if there was a history of abuse in the home.

“It’s a very tragic incident,” Palant said. “Our hearts go out to the family of the victim. At this time, we’re just focusing on being able to provide justice to the family.”