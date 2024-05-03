Father kills son and ends his own life, Hialeah police say. Child’s mother found them

A father killed his son and ended his own life inside an apartment in Hialeah before the child’s mother discovered their bodies Thursday afternoon, police said.

The mother found them around 5:15 p.m. in a unit at the Lake House Apartments, 7225 W. 11th Ct., a couple of blocks from McDonald Water Park.

“We are going to treat this as a murder-suicide,” Hialeah police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez told reporters Thursday evening. “We are in the process of not only interviewing neighbors but family members that have arrived on the scene as well as the mother of the child that was inside that apartment.”

Hialeah police did not disclose what prompted the killings or the way father rand son died, but a police radio recording indicates they were shot.

Police had not released their names by Friday morning. Authorities say the man was in his 30s to early 40s and neighbors told Miami Herald news partner CBS News Miami that the boy was no more than 6 years old.

“Whenever a child loses their life, especially at the hands of an adult, it’s heartbreaking for anyone involved,” Rodriguez said.

If you or someone you know is thinking about self-harm, call the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988. It’s available 24/7.

This developing story will be updated.