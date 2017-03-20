Father Kills Daughter in Apparent Murder-Suicide at Shopping Mall

A California man and his young daughter were found dead in a car outside a shopping mall this weekend in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

Cops were first tipped off Sunday afternoon when the man's wife - and mother of their 8-year-old daughter - called authorities to say her suicidal husband had taken off with the girl.

Outside the entrance of the Capitola Mall in Monterey Bay, police later found the bodies of the man and girl.

When police arrived they found the man in the driver’s seat and the child in the passenger seat of a Kia Soul, according to CBS News.

Police said the husband, wife and daughter had been shopping together prior to the incident.

The names of the deceased have not been released.

