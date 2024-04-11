Father of Jerry Zamora III fears hospital policies put his son back in danger
Father of Jerry Zamora III fears hospital policies put his son back in danger
Father of Jerry Zamora III fears hospital policies put his son back in danger
“I can't ask for more, except for maybe, like, four hits," the 20-year-old said after going 0-for-4 in Baltimore's 7-5 win.
Gulf coast states, including Louisiana, are getting hit hard with heavy rainfall, tornadoes, hail and flooding. Here's how bad it is.
Another hotter-than-expected inflation reading is fueling investor fears that the Federal Reserve will have to push back the number and timing of interest rate cuts this year.
Venture capitalists' appetite for fusion startups has been up and down in the last few years. For instance, the Fusion Industry Association found that while nuclear fusion companies had attracted over $6 billion in investment in 2023, $1.4 billion more than in 2022, the 27% growth proved slower than in 2022, as investors battled external fears such as inflation. The field reached a significant milestone in 2022 when the Department of Energy’s National Ignition Facility managed to bring about a fusion reaction that produced more power than was required to spark a fuel pellet.
Country star Morgan Wallen was arrested and charged with felony reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct for tossing a chair off a rooftop bar.
Great sound, amazing noise-canceling, dazzling immersion and more await you.
The 13-member class will be inducted in August.
A report by The New York Times claims both OpenAI and Google transcribed videos from YouTube and used these texts to train their AI models, possibly violating copyrights. OpenAI reportedly transcribed more than one million hours of YouTube videos.
For many Americans, the daily costs of living have made saving for retirement a struggle. They’ve paused contributions to retirement accounts, pared them back, or dipped into these funds.
Thus far they have interviewed folks like Irene Solaiman, head of global policy at Hugging Face; Sarah Kreps, professor of government at Cornell; and Heidy Khlaaf, safety engineering director at Trail of Bits. Don't forget that the Equity crew run interviews often in addition to our regular programming, which comes out Monday (a weekly kick-off show), Wednesday (our startups-focused news rundown), and Friday (our roundtable discussion of the biggest news from the week).
Another strong jobs report took pressure off the Fed to cut rates, but also keeps the pressure on Biden's economic record where voters are focused more on inflation and less about growth.
"It was a pretty traumatic experience," one woman says of her delivery.
No surprise: NFL owners are doing quite well financially.
Steve McMichael was hospitalized earlier this year with multiple ailments.
Venture firm Maniv has grown by nearly every measure since it launched eight years ago in Israel — from its investor base and 40-startup portfolio to its geographic focus, footprint and fund size. What that means is largely the same as when it launched in 2016: an early-stage investment strategy focused on what the firm describes as the intersection between mobility, transportation and energy. There are, however, some notable evolutions that hint at Maniv's investment strategy with its third and latest fund known as Maniv III, TechCrunch has exclusively learned.
On Tuesday, The White House published a policy memo directing NASA to create a new time standard for the Moon by 2026. Coordinated Lunar Time (LTC) will establish an official time reference to help guide future lunar missions.
The condition causes a vein in the pelvis to get narrow, potentially leading to swelling and even life-threatening blood clots.
Millions of people around the world are affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Both as kids and later in life, these individuals and their families need better detection, treatment and support solutions that will help them live with autism. Autism Impact Fund (AIF) was a pioneer when it emerged in 2021, three years after the son of its co-founder and managing partner, Chris Male, was diagnosed with ASD.
'This trimmer will cut through anything reasonable,' fans say — and at 6 pounds, it's easy to handle.
Michigan hockey star Frank Nazar made a memorable pass between his legs during an NCAA tournament quarterfinal that will surely be shown in highlights for years to come.