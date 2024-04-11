Father gunned down in Monrovia, reward offered for suspects’ capture

Authorities and county officials are searching for the suspects who shot and killed a man in Monrovia in 2021.

On Jan. 29, 2021, Terry Alford, 46, was visiting family at a home on the 100 block of Los Angeles Avenue at around 5 p.m.

He was on the front porch when four male suspects suddenly appeared from an adjacent alleyway. They walked up to Alford and shot him several times, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

At least two suspects climbed over a fence to shoot Alford from behind.

Arriving officers found Alford with multiple gunshot wounds. The suspects fled the scene before deputies could arrive.

Officers attempted to save his life but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting is gang-related but that Alford was not the intended target. Security video captured the deadly incident but the suspects have not been identified and remain at large.

Terry Alford, 46, in a photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A $10,000 reward is being offered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

“Terry’s life was violently and senselessly ended, leaving his wife, children, and loved ones grieving for the rest of their lives,” said L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “His murder took place over three years ago but law enforcement agencies remain dedicated to finding those responsible for Terry’s murder.”

Authorities said the Alford’s family is “completely distraught by this senseless tragedy.” He is survived by his wife, children, and siblings.

Officials are asking anyone with information on the case to call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5617 and ask to speak with Detective Cynthia Sanchez.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

