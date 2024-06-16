Father of former SC Gov. Nikki Haley dies on Father’s Day

Ajit Singh Randhawa, the father of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has died, she announced on social media Sunday.

“This morning I had to say goodbye to the smartest, sweetest, kindest, most decent man I have ever known,” Haley said on Twitter.

During Haley’s presidential campaign earlier this year, she came off of the campaign trail for a day ahead of the New Hampshire primary to visit Randhawa, who was in the hospital.

He was battling an undisclosed form of cancer, ABC News and USA Today reported at the time.

On the day of South Carolina presidential primary election, Haley was joined by her mother, Raj Kaur Randhawa, but not her father.

“My heart is heavy knowing he is gone. He taught his kids the importance of faith, hard work, and grace,” Haley wrote on Twitter. “He was an amazing husband of 64 years, a loving grandfather and great grandfather, and the best father to his four children. He was such a blessing to all of us. Happy Father’s Day Dad. We will miss you dearly.”

UN Ambassador-designate Gov. Nikki Haley, accompanied by her family, from left, Nalin Haley, husband Michael Haley and father Dr. Ajit Singh Randhawa, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.