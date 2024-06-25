Father, family plead for information on 13-year-old girl's whereabouts in Port St. John

Family members, friends and neighbors are out in force searching for a 13-year-old Melbourne girl along a heavily wooded area in Port St. John after she was last seen on the porch of her grandfather’s house in Port St. John on Monday afternoon.

Family contacted the Brevard County Sheriff's Office regarding the missing child, identified as Miracle Ackley. By Monday evening, the sheriff's office had several units, along with its helicopter, involved in the search. By nightfall, the sheriff’s office had not issued any alerts or notices about the child.

Miracle Ackley

The family is pleading for residents to help with the search for Miracle, who was visiting her grandfather’s home for her sister’s birthday party. The home sits along the 6500 block of Golfview Avenue, and

“I was cooking out in the back. Her mom saw her on the porch and left for a few minutes. When she got back, she was gone,” said Sean Ackley, Miracle’s father.

Family members pleading with residents for information on child who went missing Monday.

Andrea Dria, Miracle's aunt, said "People are calling to come out and help with the search."

Dria described Miracle as "shy," and the kind of child who would ask for permission to retrieve the mail outdoors.

“This is not like her. She’s never run away,” Dria said.

Miracle was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts and sparkly shoes, her aunt said.

Residents with information are asked to call the sheriff's office through 9-1-1.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Family says 13-year-old has gone missing in Port St. John