Father who didn't turn Fort Myers daughter over to DCF arrested in Texas

The father of a Fort Myers girl was arrested in Texas about a day after authorities said he didn't turn over his toddler daughter to the Department of Children and Families.

With the assistance of the United States Marshals Service, Fort Myers police said, authorities took Linh Tran, 33, into custody in the Houston, Texas, area.

Police said Linh Tran will face new charges in Texas, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and drug-related charges.

Authorities noted Sofi Tran is in "good health" and the Texas Child Protective Services is coordinating her transfer to Florida.

Linh Tran will be extradited to Florida once his charges are resolved in Texas, police said, adding that the case remains active.

On Tuesday evening, police announced detectives were searching for Sofi Tran, who authorities believed was with her father, Linh Tran, and Ashley Palma, 31.

Officer Kristin Capuzzi, spokesperson for Fort Myers police, said Palma was with the Tran family. She's not facing charges.

