Father defends daughter from rideshare driver allegedly sexually assualting her

A rideshare driver was shot after a father of an intoxicated rider found the driver raping her.

In the early hours of Saturday, the rideshare driver allegedly raped an intoxicated female that was depending on the ride to get home safely.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies answered a call of weapons violations in the area near 6th Avenue Southeast and found that the rideshare driver had been shot.

Detectives said that the father found the rideshare driver raping his daughter near a fishing spot and shots were fired.

The rideshare driver was transported to the hospital for treatment and then arrested on 2nd-degree rape and 1st-degree kidnapping.

Detectives retrieved two shell casings in the vicinity of where the weapons violation was reported.

The case remains under investigation and investigators are asking anyone with information to call dispatch at (360) 704-2740 or via email at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.



