Father’s Day Bible Verses 2017

Sunday is Father's Day, a holiday when children around the world are expected to honor and celebrate the everyday heroes, that's dads. This day was first marked in the U.S. in 1910 to recognize the bond between a father and his child.

Father's Day, which falls on the third Sunday of June, is not a federal holiday. The day is celebrated by giving gifts to fathers and sharing cards.

Here are 20 bible verses about fatherhood and parenting to share with dads on Father’s Day.

1. “My son, do not despise the LORD’s discipline or be weary of his reproof, for the LORD reproves him whom he loves, as a father the son in whom he delights.” - Proverbs 3:11

2. “The righteous who walks in his integrity—blessed are his children after him!” - Proverbs 20:7

3. “Sons are a heritage from the LORD, children a reward from him. Like arrows in the hands of a warrior are sons born in one's youth. Blessed is the man whose quiver is full of them. They will not be put to shame when they contend with their enemies in the gate.” - Psalms 127:3-5

4. “Fathers, do not exasperate your children; instead, bring them up in the training and instruction of the Lord.” - Ephesians 6:4

5. "He will turn the hearts of the parents to their children, and the hearts of the children to their parents; or else I will come and strike the land with total destruction." - Malachi 4:6

6. "The father of a righteous child has great joy; a man who fathers a wise son rejoices in him." - Proverbs 23:24

7. “He who fears the LORD has a secure fortress, and for his children it will be a refuge.” - Proverbs 14:26

8. “I know, my God, that you test the heart and are pleased with integrity.” - 1 Chronicles 29:17

9. “As a father has compassion on his children, so the LORD has compassion on those who fear him.” – Psalm 103:13

10. “And call no man your father on earth, for you have one Father, who is in heaven.” - Matthew 23:9

11. "Honor your father and your mother, so that you may live long in the land the LORD your God is giving you.” - Exodus 20:12

12. “It is for discipline that you have to endure. God is treating you as sons. For what son is there whom his father does not discipline?” - Hebrews 12:7

13. “Fathers, do not embitter your children, or they will become discouraged.” - Colossians 3:21

14. “Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be men of courage; be strong.” - 1 Corinthians 16:13

15. "Children, obey your parents in everything, for this pleases the Lord.” - Colossians 3:20

16. "The man of integrity walks securely, but he who takes crooked paths will be found out." - Proverbs 10:9

17. "Listen to your father, who gave you life, and do not despise your mother when she is old." - Proverbs 23:22

18. "Endure hardship as discipline; God is treating you as sons. For what son is not disciplined by his father?" - Hebrews 12:7

19. "A discerning man keeps wisdom in view, but a fool's eyes wander to the ends of the earth." - Proverbs 17:24

20. "Be strong and courageous. Do not be terrified; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go." - Joshua 1:9

