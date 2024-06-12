When is Father’s Day 2024? Holiday celebrating 58th anniversary, see its origins

Fire up the grill, get the fishing rod ready and memorize your best corny jokes to fire at will.

Father's Day is fast approaching this weekend, known for its celebration of fathers by their children, spouses and communities. However you plan to celebrate the father figure in your life, you might be scrambling for ideas on gifts and fun family outings.

When is Father's Day and just how did it get started? Here's what to know and how to celebrate in Florida.

When is Father's Day 2024?

Ask your dad how he wants to celebrate Father's Day. To save money, look for discounts for fathers offered at local attractions and restaurants.

Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday in June. Father's Day 2024 will be Sunday, June 16.

Is Father's Day a federal holiday?

No, Father's Day is not a federal holiday. Here's all 11 federal holidays:

New Year’s Day - Jan. 1

Martin Luther King’s Birthday - 3rd Monday in January

Washington’s Birthday - 3rd Monday in February

Memorial Day - last Monday in May

Juneteenth National Independence Day - June 19

Independence Day - July 4

Labor Day - 1st Monday in September

Indigenous People's Day - 2nd Monday in October

Veterans’ Day - Nov. 11

Thanksgiving Day - 4th Thursday in November

Christmas Day - Dec. 25

When was Father's Day first celebrated? Let's go back to early 1900's

The origins of the first Father's Day are up for debate.

According to the Old Farmers Almanac, the first known Father's Day service was in Fairmont, West Virginia, on July 5, 1908, after hundreds of men died in the worst mining accident in U.S. history.

Grace Golden Clayton, the daughter of a minister, proposed a service to honor all fathers, especially those who had died. The Almanac notes this observance didn't become an annual event, and very few people outside of the local area knew about it.

Across the country, Sonora Smart Dodd of Spokane, Washington is said to have came up with the idea to honor fathers while she attended a Mother's Day service in 1909. Dodd and her five brothers were raised by their father after his wife died in childbirth.

After speaking with the Spokane Ministerial Association, they set aside a Sunday in June to celebrate fathers on June 19, 1910, which would widely be considered as the first Father's Day event. "Those widely publicized events struck a chord that reached all the way to Washington, D.C.," according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

When did Father's Day become an official holiday?

Over 60 year since its first celebrations, President Lyndon B. Johnson issued the first presidential proclamation honoring fathers in 1966, designating the third Sunday in June as "Father's Day."

Six years later, it became national holiday in 1972 under President Richard Nixon. In his proclamation, Nixon said "To have a father — to be a father — is to come very near the heart of life itself."

Why did it take so long to have a Father's Day?

Men in the early 1900s associated "found the idea too effeminate to their liking," according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson called Mother’s Day a way to recognize “that tender, gentle army — the mothers of America.”

American historian Timothy Marr wrote in American Masculinities: A Historical Encyclopedia, fathers “scoffed at the holiday’s sentimental attempts to domesticate manliness with flowers and gift-giving, or they derided the proliferation of such holidays as a commercial gimmick to sell more products — often paid for by the father himself.”

Father's Day ideas to enjoy in Florida

VisitCentralFlorida offered several suggestions to enjoy with dad in June, and most can be enjoyed almost anywhere in the Sunshine State.

Go fishing.

Rent a kayak, or a boat if you don't have one.

Take an airboat ride.

Visit an attraction or resort.

Take a hike, go bird watching or search for wildlife at one of Florida's 175 state parks.

Go to a baseball game.

Visit a local brewery or even a beach bar.

Enjoy a bike ride.

Visit a favorite restaurant for brunch. Make it a waterfront restaurant and enjoy the view with your meal.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Father's Day 2024: When is it and how to celebrate across Florida