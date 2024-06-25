Father, daughter killed in shooting while trying to sell car at South Fulton apartments

A father and daughter are dead, and their killer is still on the loose.

The City of South Fulton Police told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington someone shot and killed Stanley and Heather Neely over a car sale dispute.

The deadly double shooting happened at the Freedom Park apartments on Sunday.

“You take my baby brother life and his baby girl’s life,” Nancy Gibson said.

Gibson said her brother Stanley was killed one day before his birthday.

“We trying to hold on the best way we can,” Gibson tearfully said.

According to police, Stanley and his daughter drove to the Freedom Park Apartments on Delano Road to sell a car to a man. How Neely met the man is still unknown.

“He knew my baby brother, real good,” Nancy Neely explained.

Investigators said the man and Stanley argued about the car payment. Police said next, the man opened fire. First, he shot Stanley, then turned the gun on Heather.

Both father and daughter died at the scene.

“My baby sister called me to tell me my brother and Heather had got shot,” Neely said.

The suspect took off. But on Monday, police identified the suspect and issued warrants for his arrest.

They did not release his name. He is still on the run.

“Whoever did this, you know who you are. Anybody else who knows something please say something,” family member Melonie Smith said.

“He needs to pay for what he did.”

