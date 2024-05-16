Father and daughter killed in deadly Ohio house explosion, police say

WAUSEON, Ohio (AP) — A father and daughter were killed in a house explosion early Thursday in a northwestern Ohio community, authorities said.

Drug and gun seizure among Cuyahoga County’s largest

It was not clear what caused the blast, which occurred at about 5:30 a.m. in Wauseon and also injured two other people. The explosion sent smoke spewing from the home, and large amounts of debris were spread across the front yard.

A witness told a local TV station that he and some other people pulled a woman and her son from the home. They were being treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries.

Explosion at Royal Chemical Company injures 3 in Macedonia

Authorities at the scene said the woman’s husband and their daughter were killed in the blast.

Wauseon is about 43 miles west of Toledo, near the Michigan border.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.