Father, daughter arrested after shooting her boyfriend to death during fight, police say

Police said a father and his daughter teamed up to shoot the woman’s boyfriend to death at an apartment complex in Lithonia earlier this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police responded to reports of a man shot to death at an apartment complex on Wednesday. Another man went to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington has learned that the victim, Treyvon Vallery, 25, and his girlfriend, Nina Shaw, 25, got into an argument at the apartment. Shaw called her father, Royricas Shaw, to the apartment.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

When Royricas Shaw arrived, he and Vallery started arguing. Royricas Shaw shot at Vallery and missed.

Vallery then shot back and hit Royricas Shaw in the hip. Nina Shaw then shot and killed Vallery.

Both Nina Shaw and Royricas Shaw have been charged with malice murder.

Family and friends of Vallery are holding a vigil Friday night at Rhodes Jordan Park.