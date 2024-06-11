Father convicted in Muncie infant's 2015 death fails in bid to be reclassified as a female

MUNCIE, Ind. — A father convicted in the February 2015 slaying of a Muncie infant failed in a bid to be legally reclassified as a female.

Cory Michael Wallace, now 31, was sentenced in October 2016 to 72 years in prison after he was convicted of five felony charges stemming from the death of his 4-month-old son, Jensen, in February 2015.

Prosecutors said Wallace failed to seek medical treatment for the infant after he suffered what proved to be fatal head injuries, and then set fires in the baby's bedroom in their family's Meeker Avenue home in an attempt to cover up the cause of death.

According to trial testimony, an autopsy showed the baby had suffered many injuries — including broken ribs and numerous cuts and scrapes — over the course of his brief life.

While Cory Wallace maintained the child's fatal injuries were the result of an accidental fall, Eric Hoffman — at the time a chief deputy prosecutor, and now Delaware County's elected prosecutor — maintained those brain injuries were the result of being severely shaken.

The Delaware Circuit 1 jury found Wallace guilty of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, arson, battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years old, battery on a person less than 14 years old and obstruction of justice.

At the hearing that saw Cory Wallace sentenced to 72 years in prison, Judge Marianne Vorhees said, "Baby Jensen lived almost every day of his life in pain, hunger and distress."

Wallace — now incarcerated at the Pendleton Correctional Facility — in April 2023 began legal efforts to have the "gender designation" changed from male to female on his birth certificate, which was issued in Marion County in July 1992.

The inmate wrote that he "currently (live) as a transgender female and (have) for several years."

A Madison County judge last July denied the motion to change the gender designation on Wallace's birth certificate. On Monday, the Indiana Court of Appeals upheld that ruling, and Wallace remains, for the time being, officially designated as a male.

'Lack of statutory guidance'

In this week's Court of Appeals' ruling, Judge Patricia Riley wrote that "although born as a male, Wallace contends that he now lives as a transgender female and concedes that he is treated as a female at the (Department of Correction)" in accordance with its policies.

"Wallace did not submit any 'adequate documentary evidence' or evidence supporting that his petition was made in good faith and not for a fraudulent or unlawful purpose," she wrote. "In the absence of documentary evidence and evidence of his good faith, we cannot say that the trial court erred in dismissing Wallace's petition."

The judge also noted the changing nature of Indiana court rulings in cases involving gender identity, and referred to a lack of relevant state law.

Riley added that "in the absence of any legislative amendment by the General Assembly or jurisprudential guidance by our (Indiana) Supreme Court, this court operates in a legal gray zone as evidenced by the shifting positions and divisions within this appellate court.

"Petitioners earnestly seeking a remedy deserve better."

Another of the appeals panel's three judges, Peter Foley, referred to a "lack of statutory guidance in this area" and called for the Indiana General Assembly "to address this issue and provide our courts with guidance on this issue."

Projected release date in 2071

In his petition to have the birth certificate changed, Cory Wallace maintained the effort "was made in good faith and not for fraudulent purposes."

Delaware County Prosecutor Hoffman, however, this week had his own take on the gender issue.

"I assume he wants to change genders so he can try to switch to a woman's prison because, I am sure, given what he did to his own child, his fellow prisoners are not treating him so well," Hoffman said.

At Wallace's sentencing hearing in 2016, Hoffman said the defendant was "one person who deserves no mercy whatsoever."

“I don’t know too many criminals who would actually set their baby on fire," the prosecutor added.

In his recent court filings, Wallace wrote of a concern about being "targeted for discrimination or violence based on her gender identity change."

The former Muncie resident's convictions stemming from his son's death were upheld by the Indiana Court of Appeals in August 2017.

Wallace's projected release date is in November 2071, according to a Department of Correction website.

After completing the executed portion of his 72-year sentence imposed in Delaware County, Wallace will serve a two-year sentence for a neglect conviction in Marion County.

In that case, Wallace was accused of failing to seek medical treatment for injuries an older son had suffered, while an infant, in 2012.

Sheryl Ashley Wallace — mother of Jensen but not of her now-ex-husband's older son — was sentenced to 30 years in prison in January 2017 after pleading guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Sheryl Wallace, now 29 and incarcerated at the Indiana Women's Prison in Indianapolis, has a projected release date in February 2037.

