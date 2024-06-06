UPDATE | Father charged after boy, 5, fatally shoots himself

Jun. 6—CUMBERLAND — A city man was free on bond Thursday, a day after his 5-year-old son died after accidentally shooting himself inside a Glenn Street home.

Warin Torae Foster, 31, posted a $20,000 unsecured personal bond following a bail review hearing in Allegany County District Court, according to electronic court records. He had been denied bond Wednesday during his initial court appearance.

According to Cumberland Police, the child, who was not named, was taken by Foster to UPMC Western Maryland about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The child, who was in Foster's care, found an unlocked, loaded handgun in the home and shot himself while playing with it, police said.

Foster was charged with manslaughter, reckless endangerment and allowing firearm access to a minor, police said. Additional charges were expected. A preliminary hearing was scheduled July 5

"It is so tragic that a child has lost their life due to the careless actions of a parent," said Cumberland Police Chief Chuck Ternent. "As adults, we have a responsibility and moral obligation to keep our kids safe. This responsibility is even greater with gun owners. We must work harder to keep our community safe."