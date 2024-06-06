Father charged after boy, 5, fatally shoots himself

Jun. 6—CUMBERLAND — A 5-year-old boy died Wednesday after accidentally shooting himself inside a Glenn Street home, and his father was charged in the incident, Cumberland Police said.

The boy, who was not named, was taken to UPMC Western Maryland about 11:30 a.m. by his father, Warin Torae Foster, 31.

According to police, the boy, who was in Foster's care, found an unlocked, loaded handgun in the home and shot himself while playing with it.

Foster was arrested and charged with manslaughter, reckless endangerment and allowing firearm access to a minor, police said. Additional charges were expected.

"It is so tragic that a child has lost their life due to the careless actions of a parent," said Cumberland Police Chief Chuck Ternent. "As adults, we have a responsibility and moral obligation to keep our kids safe. This responsibility is even greater with gun owners. We must work harder to keep our community safe."

Foster was awaiting an initial appearance before a district court commissioner.