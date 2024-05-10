Father charged with attacking Milwaukee elementary school employee at the school.

The father of a Milwaukee Riverwest Elementary School student has been charged with battery for an incident that occurred inside the school in March.

The father of a Milwaukee elementary school student was charged last month with two felonies for attacking a school employee who he said spit on his son.

The parent is being charged with one count of battery to a school district officer, one count of substantial battery and faces up to three years and six months of prison and a fine of no more than $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint: Milwaukee police officers responded to a battery complaint at Riverwest Elementary School, 2765 N. Fratney St., on March 14. Officers found the school district employee lying in a "pool of blood," with a "black right eye, swelling on the right side of his face, and a laceration on the back of his head due to hitting a wall."

The employee was taken to Ascension Columbia St. Mary's hospital. They were diagnosed with an orbital facial fracture and a fractured zygomatic bone in the face. Due to the injuries, the school district employee will require multiple facial surgeries, according to the complaint.

The employee stated the incident began while they were covering for a class and a student got disruptive and refused to do his work. The employee told police the student verbally insulted his mother and was then sent to another classroom.

Roughly 30 to 40 minutes later the disruptive student returned with their father.

According to the criminal complaint, the employee said the parent asked to talk in the hallway and accused them of spitting on his son.

The employee told police he then denied spitting on the student and attempted to tell the parent about the verbal insults made by his son made. The parent responded with profanity and then struck the employee multiple times in the face before leaving the school building.

The parent failed to appear for an initial court appearance in mid-April. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

