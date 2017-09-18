Father Accused of Slaying His 3 Young Kids Looked 'Content' Afterward, Witness Said

A California father is accused of senselessly slaying his three young children and cops are working to unravel the reasons why.

A neighbor told reporters that 33-year-old Robert Hodges appeared "content" upon leaving the family apartment in West Sacramento last week after he's believed to have committed the horrific act.

"He was not in a rage," the neighbor said.

But police say he left 11-year-old Kelvin Hodges, 9-year-old Julie Hodges and 8-month-old Lucas Hodges dead in his wake.

Now, they are working to determine why. "I don't know what they gleaned from that interview. I don't know what the motive was," Sgt. Roger Kinney of the West Sacramento police said.

Officers arrived to the scene of a domestic disturbance call to find the children dead.

Cops say they found Hodges in his car, which was parked about seven miles away. He was arrested and held on three suspected counts of murder with an arraignment scheduled for Monday.

Hodges will also face an attempted murder charge related to his wife, and mother to the three children, Mai Hodges.

"She didn't go to a hospital but what he did to her was significant enough that it did merit a charge of attempted murder from our investigators," Kinney said.

West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon released a statement following the tragedy Thursday.

"West Sacramento is not used to this type of tragedy," Cabaldon wrote. "Our police and fire personnel responded quickly at the scene and attempted lifesaving efforts immediately. They are devastated they could not do more, but we are proud of the way they handled a challenging set of circumstances with professionalism and sensitivity."

