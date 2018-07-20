Father of 2 Parkland shooting survivors fatally shot during armed robbery

The father of two students who survived the Parkland high school shooting in February was fatally shot during an armed robbery at his own convenience store on Tuesday afternoon.

Ayub Ali, 61, was working at Aunt Molly’s Food Store in North Lauderdale, Florida, when an unidentified man wearing a black vest, reddish-orange shorts and a skull cap with 'Miami' stitched on the front entered the shop, CBS Miami reports. Surveillance footage shows the suspect follow Ali behind the counter and place what appears to be a gun against his back.

In the video, Ali can be seen putting his hands up and allowing the man to take cash from the register, after which the suspect seemingly flees the scene.

Deputies with the Broward Sheriff's Office said that the suspect returned to the store moments later and shot Ali.

The victim was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Ali, a native of Bangladesh, lived in Parkland’s Meadow Run community with his wife and their four children, two of whom, a son and a daughter, survived the Valentine's Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the Miami Herald reports.

The February attack left 17 students and faculty members dead and reignited the nation's interest in the fight for stricter gun control laws.

