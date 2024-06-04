Father of 2 dies following road rage fight in Lehi, family confirms

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The man who was struck unconscious and hospitalized in critical condition following a weekend road rage incident in Lehi has died, a family spokesperson confirmed with ABC4.com.

The victim, now identified as 38-year-old Michael Brown, suffered a traumatic brain injury Sunday after getting into a physical fight with another driver. He died Monday night after being taken off life support.

Michael Brown, 38. (Courtesy: The Brown Family)

Police believe Brown was followed by the suspect, now identified as 43-year-old John Williams, of Highland. Detectives did not release the details of what started the alleged road rage incident.

“Both parties exchanged a few punches,” a police report reads. “The victim sustained a hit to the head, causing them to go unconscious and fall onto the roadway. No physical injuries were found on Mr. Williams.”

PREVIOUS: Man hospitalized on life support after road rage incident in Lehi

Brown’s two children, aged 8 and 10, were reportedly with him at the time of the incident.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support Brown’s family. Within 24 hours of being set up, the GoFundMe raised over $11,000 toward its $20,000 goal. The fundraiser says the money will go toward paying for medical bills, counseling, funeral expenses, and to help the family in this trying time.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Williams was booked into the Utah County Jail on a felony charge of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

The Lehi City Police Department is asking anyone with additional information to call 385-201-1005 or submit tips anonymously through the Lehi City Police Website.

“Considering this incident, Lehi City Police are reminding all drivers to remain calm and composed on the roads,” police said in a statement. “Aggressive driving and road rage can lead to dangerous and potentially deadly outcomes. Lehi City Police will be increasing patrols and monitoring in hopes of preventing such incidents.”

Earlier this year, Utah legislators passed a law making for harsher punishments for road rage crimes, including the suspension or revocation of the instigator’s license if convicted. The new law would also allow for law enforcement to impound the instigator’s car.

However, the new law does not go into effect until July 1, 2024.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.