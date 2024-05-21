Father, 2 children found dead in Surprise home

A man and his two young children were found dead Monday in their Surprise home in what police said is an alleged murder-suicide.

The children were identified as being 6- and 7-years-old. Their father was identified as 34-year-old Brock Mater.

Officers said they responded to a home near Bell and Litchfield roads just after 12:30 p.m. on Monday to conduct a welfare check on a father and his two children.

Police said a woman called and reported she was going through a divorce, and her children were visiting their father. She told police she became concerned after her children's school called her and reported an unexcused absence. She told police that she attempted to call her children's father multiple times, but she received no response.

The mother went to Mater's residence and knocked multiple times without a response. She called the police department after she saw his vehicle at the home, according to police.

Police said when they arrived, they attempted multiple knocks, announcements and telephone calls, but did not get a response. Police said they entered to perform a residence check and found both children and Mater dead inside.

Abigail Celaya is a breaking news reporter for The Arizona Republic. You can reach her at abigail.celaya@gannett.com. Follow her on Instagram @acelyajournalism.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Surprise police say deaths of father, 2 kids are alleged murder-suicide