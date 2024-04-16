Fate of Tennessee voucher bill hangs in the balance as negotiations hit tipping point

Will Gov. Bill Lee's voucher proposal make it to a final vote?

Its chances look increasingly grim after yet another day without a significant committee vote on the measure.

The Senate Finance Ways and Means Committee, which had been scheduled to take up the bill Monday, was bumped to Tuesday after the committee's preceding meeting was delayed by nearly two hours, around the time Senate leaders were seen leaving Lee’s office Monday.

Senate Bill 503/House Bill 1183 remains on the calendar for the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday, and the House Finance Subcommittee on Wednesday, but there's no indication the Senate and House have made progress towards a deal.

If lawmakers adjourn for the year without taking up the proposal, the legislation will be dead, as a new General Assembly will be sworn in after elections this fall. The governor could call the legislature back for a special legislative session to take up the matter, though doing so would likely not be welcomed, as it would call lawmakers off the campaign trail.

Republican leaders have repeatedly signaled optimism in recent weeks, but the bill has been delayed in committees for nearly a month, with little indication the two chambers had inched closer to a compromise on some of the major sticking points of the massively differing bills.

The Tennessee Journal, citing unnamed sources, reported Monday the voucher proposal was dead. No one has indicated any significant progress has been made on the proposal, and the mood among Republicans in the Capitol on Monday was less than optimistic as suggestions of the bill's demise spread while both chambers were in session. But House negotiators publicly insisted the conversations were ongoing on Monday evening.

"It's the governor's bill, and until you hear from the governor that it is not moving forward, then the assumption is it's going forward," said House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, after the House session Monday.

Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives Cameron Sexton gives support to Gov. Bill Lee’s proposal at the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

"We are still negotiating with the Senate," Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka, told The Tennessean in a text message just after the Senate adjourned Monday.

Lee's office did not respond to a Tennessean request for comment on the issue.

House and Senate Democrats shared both approval and skepticism that the effort would be completely shuttered this session.

"I'll believe it when I hear sine die and the gavel bangs the session close," Rep. Caleb Hemmer, D-Nashville, wrote in a social media post. "We need to keep the fight against vouchers until the Legislature adjourns for the year!"

House and Senate leadership have negotiated for weeks in an effort to close a vast gap in policy and funding for the governor's highest priority bill – but so far with no success.

The House version seeks to make sweeping reforms to public school testing requirements, teacher and principal performance assessments, and increase the state’s contribution to teacher health benefits — in addition to establishing the $144 million voucher program.

Senators want to require students who participate in the voucher program to participate in achievement testing, and allow out-of-county public school enrollment. Lee has pushed for establishing a voucher program without testing requirements.

For several weeks, Democrats have said that the bill is "on the ropes," or expressed skepticism that their Republican colleagues had the votes to pass the bill.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee school vouchers: Bill's fate hangs in the balance