The fate of Ryan Walters' administrative rules for education department rests with Stitt

The fate of controversial administrative rules proposals for the Oklahoma State Department of Education being pushed by state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters now rests with Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The Legislature chose not to act on administrative rules for any state agency before its 2024 session ended Thursday, choosing instead to punt the political football to Stitt. The governor, who’s mostly backed Walters during Walters’ time as state education secretary and now as superintendent, said Friday he hasn’t yet decided on what he’ll do.

“We have, I think, 20 or 25 days or so,” Stitt said. “We’re still reviewing all those. But I know that we all want to improve education. We believe in accountability. But as far as the details of those bills, I’m still going through those. Our teams are going through them. But, yeah, the Legislature did not act on them, so those are on our desk and we will have a response here over the next 20 days or so.”

The Legislature’s inaction on Walters’ administrative rules drew a sharp rebuke from Democrats, who have had little if any say in the process. Republicans hold supermajorities in both the state House and Senate.

“Statutorily, that’s our responsibility and we’re just letting it slide by,” said Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, a member of the House Administrative Rules Committee.

Saga of education rules has drawn attention to little-known process of creating administrative rules

The process of creating and approving administrative rules often is non-controversial and happens out of the spotlight. But the Oklahoma State Board of Education’s aggressive rulemaking under Walters since he took office in January 2023 has drawn concern from both sides of the political aisle and at least two lawsuits, one concerning a rule on pronouns and another concerning who has the authority to determine the content of school libraries. Those rules had previously been acted upon and were not a part of the package put forth this year.

This year, the state Education Department submitted 53 administrative rules proposals for consideration. Approved were rules tying school accreditation to results of high-stakes student testing, teacher behavior and a district’s policy on implementing the state-mandated moment of silence during each school day, among others.

Walters, a Republican, has campaigned for legislative approval of the rules, speaking about the approval process during state Board of Education meetings and local media interviews and once launching a long thread on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Opponents have claimed Walters and the board do not have the authority to create new rules, saying the Legislature first must direct an agency to create rules on a given subject. Republican Attorney General Gentner Drummond last year wrote an opinion — which has the force of law absent of a court decision — that reiterated that principle. Democrats, citing that opinion, claim the rules created under Walters are null and void because the Legislature didn’t tell the agency to make the rules in question.

Under the law, once administrative rules are proposed by an agency, the Legislature can either approve, disapprove, or take no action, before the rules are considered by the governor.

Senate committee took no action; House committee sent resolutions to floor, but no vote taken on House floor

The Oklahoma Senate held one meeting of its Administrative Rules Committee during the just-completed session, at which the education proposals were discussed but not voted upon. During that meeting, Democratic Sens. Michael Brooks, of Oklahoma City, and Mary Boren, of Norman, grilled the Education Department’s lobbyist, Lindsey McSparrin, about the legal rationale for the bills, and McSparrin often cited the agency’s belief it has broad powers when answering questions.

At times, McSparrin declined to answer questions in the moment, instead telling Brooks, Boren or the committee’s chair, Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, that she’d need to check with people at the Education Department for answers. Bergstrom said McSparrin would need to provide written response to unanswered questions to all committee members, to which she agreed. Those written responses never have been made public, and that Senate committee never met again.

Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, blamed the House’s inaction on the proposed rules as the reason that chamber took no action on them.

“It was a mixed bag of desires for the caucus,” Treat said Thursday. “I think we would have taken them up had the House sent them to us, both approval and objection.”

Treat acknowledged that among senators, “There were some people disappointed they didn’t get a chance to vote on it, but there were some other people equally glad that they didn’t have to vote on it, one way or another, to be honest with you.”

The House Administrative Rules Committee, led by Rep. Gerrid Kendrix, R-Altus, met twice after its Senate counterpart. The first meeting, like the Senate’s, featured discussion but no votes. Kendrix eventually decided to separate the education proposals from those of all other state agencies and created different resolutions.

In the second House committee meeting, Provenzano and her fellow Democrat, Rep. Amanda Swope, of Tulsa, proposed a series of 10 amendments to Kendrix’s education rules resolution, which Republicans shot down on party-line votes. The only education rules proposal the committee disapproved would have allowed an equivalency score from the Classical Learning Test, a standardized test for college admission, to be given the same weight as a score on the ACT, another such standardized test that’s long been accepted by higher education institutions across the nation.

After that committee meeting, Kendrix said he was hopeful the resolutions would be heard on the House floor, but warned, “I am obviously not the floor leader and I am not the speaker, so I don’t control what that is. I’m going to encourage us to keep it moving through the process.”

Kendrix’s fear was proven correct, as the resolution wasn’t heard by the full House. House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, on Thursday explained the rationale for not doing so.

“Those bills advanced out of committee, our caucus met and decided whether or not we wanted to take those bills up,” McCall said. “Our caucus decided not to.

”So with respect to the rules for the state Department of Education, those will go into effect as the board (of education) passed them. The state superintendent, those were the rules that he put forth before the board and they accepted those. The House Republicans decided that, as a group — and we roll-called it internally — but we decided as deliberately, as the majority, that we would not consider disallowing those rules.”

Provenzano said that action effectively killed “the effort to protect our public schools from a political agenda leading to state takeover — make no mistake. By inserting high-stakes testing into the accreditation process, we tie A-to-F report-card grades to accreditation reports.”

Provenzano blamed McCall and House leadership for not bringing the rules proposal to a full House vote, “despite overwhelming requests to do so, and in particular from rural Oklahoma. This shirks the responsibility of the Oklahoma Legislature.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Ryan Walters' administrative rules proposals now up to Gov. Stitt