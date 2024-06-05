Fate of Peoria man accused of killing elderly woman is now in jury's hands

The fate of a Peoria man accused of killing a 75-year-old woman at her home in December 2019 now sits in the hands of a jury after closing arguments were heard Wednesday in his first-degree murder trial.

Dmitri Rogatchev, 46, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Sandra Jackson at her home in the 500 block of Northeast Monroe Street on Dec. 3, 2019. He was accused of striking her several times in the head that morning, causing blunt force injuries that led to her death at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center 12 hours later.

After a one-day trial, prosecutors with the Peoria County State's Attorney's Office told jurors during closing arguments that Rogatchev's alleged actions caused the hemorrhaging in her brain that led to her death.

While they said that they agreed with his assertion that he was frustrated and lost his temper, they also felt that he misled Peoria police officers investigating the incident by saying that he made up a story about Jackson having alcohol and prescription drugs in her system the night of her death.

Michael Doubet, Rogatchev's defense counsel, said that the prosecutors hadn't provided evidence to show that he caused any sort of blunt force trauma to Jackson that night. He said that Rogatchev had been willing to tell police everything that he knew and was distraught when he told police officers that he had killed her after he was informed of her death.

Doubet also pointed out some of Jackson's health issues, such as a prescription for blood thinners and a need for a cane, which he said could have been the cause of her death. He said prosecutors were only guessing and that while Jackson's death was tragic, it didn't meet the level of first-degree murder charges.

In response, Assistant State's Attorney Larry Evans said that they didn't have to provide evidence of the object to prove that Rogatchev killed Jackson. He said that only through further examination of Jackson by doctors at OSF were they able to find the critical nature of her injuries.

In addition, he seconded McCavitt's initial argument regarding Rogatchev by claiming that he had lied to police regarding the amount of alcohol and drugs in her system at the time of her death. He also said that Jackson had made comments to her doctors earlier that year regarding abuse that Rogatchev had inflicted upon her, to the point where she told them that she wanted to get rid of Rogatchev as her live-in caretaker.

He closed by saying that Jackson relied on and trusted Rogatchev and that his actions was a betrayal of that trust.

If convicted, Rogatchev could face up to 60 years in prison.

