Fatality reported in crash at McGalliard Road, Tillotson Avenue in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — A crash at one of Muncie's busiest intersections, apparently stemming from a police chase, resulted in at least one death early Thursday.

The crash — at McGalliard Road and Tillotson Avenue — was reported to emergency dispatchers at 6:04 a.m. Thursday, reportedly by law enforcement officers from Henry County.

The chase that preceded the crash reportedly began in Henry County.

The Muncie Police Department is investigating the fatality. Delaware County Coroner Gavin Greene has been called to the scene.

