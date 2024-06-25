Fatality crash claims one after medical episode

Jun. 25—One person is dead after a crash as a result of a medical episode.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 9:34 a.m. on Friday, June 21, near 1252 E. Gatlin Rd., which is just two miles west and one mile south of Marlow in Stephens County.

According to reports, Vernon Bohannon, 76, was pronounced deceased as a result of trunk internal and external injuries. Bohannon was transported by Survival Flight to DRH Health before he was transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was pronounced deceased.

The report states the vehicle was headed northbound on a private property drive, but it "drove through a metal gate and across Gatlin Road, coming to a stop in a wooded area."

The cause of collision was listed by OHP as a loss of consciousness due to a medical episode. The driver was pinned and extricated by Duncan Fire Department.

OHP received assistance from Survival Flight EMS and Duncan Fire Department.