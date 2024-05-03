Fatal Yuba County shooting turns into pursuit; man arrested

(FOX40.COM) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said it arrested a man on Thursday afternoon after he shot and killed someone before leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit.

According to deputies, 45-year-old Sunny Bavra was booked into a Yuba County jail for homicide, felony evading, and various weapon offenses.

Around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, Yuba County deputies received a “shots fired” call near Remington Way and Silvergate Court in Marysville, a residential area between Linda and Olivehurst.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies made contact with the person who reported the gunshots. According to the sheriff’s department, the person said they heard a loud bang and then a neighbor’s voice yelling for help.

Deputies said they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and emergency personnel took them to a hospital in Marysville. The sheriff’s department said the person died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

“Witnesses were able to describe the suspect and his vehicle, which was soon located by deputies who were searching the area,” the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies continued to say that the pursuit, which reached speeds of up to 95mph at points, ended when Bavra crashed his vehicle and attempted to run away but added that they were able to apprehend him shortly after his attempted escape.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and the department asks anyone with information about it to contact them at 530-749-7777.

