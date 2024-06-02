Fatal wrong-way crash in Pierce County closes SR 512 for 7 hours, State Patrol says

A 23-year-old Tacoma woman believed to have been driving under the influence is facing two counts of vehicular homicide after a wrong-way crash on westbound state Route 512 overnight Sunday, according to the Washington Sate Patrol.

Those lanes finally reopened about 10 a.m., Trooper John Dattilo said.

Two men, one from Georgia and another from Arizona, died at the scene. Both were in their 20s. A third man in that same vehicle was injured and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup.

About 2 a.m. Sunday, the Tacoma woman and a 19-month-old baby girl were headed the wrong way — east — in the westbound lanes of SR 512. Troopers say they crashed head-on into the other vehicle east of Canyon Road.

The woman and baby were injured. She was taken to Tacoma General Hospital while the baby girl went to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma. Both are expected to survive, Trooper Dattilo said.

The westbound lanes were closed for seven hours so that emergency crews could respond to the crash and troopers could begin to investigate it, he said.