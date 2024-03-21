Fatal wrong-way crash involving military transport bus halts freeway traffic
Fatal wrong-way crash involving military transport bus halts freeway traffic
Fatal wrong-way crash involving military transport bus halts freeway traffic
Someone has two armored Subaru Foresters for sale, both wagons used to transport cash. They're a steal at $12,900 apiece, if you're in the right business.
Hyundai, Kia and Genesis recall a combined 147,100 U.S. vehicles over a damaged charging unit that could lead to a loss of vehicle power.
It's faster and sharper than previous versions, and it costs (way, way) less than an iPad.
While we know the dollar amount of the settlement, we don’t know yet how it will be apportioned among the fighters involved or what other provisions might be included in the settlement.
Police in Florida have been unable to locate Sutton since March 7, when the warrant was issued.
Teen drivers need safe, reliable and affordable vehicles, like the Subaru Crosstrek, Honda Accord or Ford Edge. Here are recommendations for sedan, crossover and SUV buyers.
Have you ever needed a copy of your medical imaging to take to your doctor or another healthcare provider and been handed a CD? The company has built a medical image exchange platform to digitize the process for every patient and healthcare provider, no CDs involved. PocketHealth's journey began after one of its co-founders, Harsh Nayyar (CTO), suffered a tennis injury in 2016.
Ingrid, a startup out of Stockholm, Sweden, not this writer (unfortunately), has raised €21 million (~$23 million) to fuel the growth of a business aiming to improve the last, messy mile of online shopping — delivery. Using data science and some big ideas about how delivery will evolve in the years ahead -- for example, it thinks we should move away from free shipping -- the company is on an ambitious track to expand to more markets in Europe. It can cost a lot (both to buyers and sellers); the process feels very out of everyone's hands, especially when something goes wrong (especially annoying when we've paid for that "privilege"); it can feel like it has undue environmental impact; and it's been turned into a competitive edge by behemoths like Amazon with its Prime memberships offering "free" shipping, making it something any other retailers will be forever chasing with a direct hit to their margins.
Monday’s hearing is the latest in a string of cases the Supreme Court has heard this term to assess what free speech looks like in the digital era.
She recommends ditching expensive brands and sticking with a tried-and-true favorite from Palmer's.
The facts are the facts: Under Armour's founder has a mixed track record that doesn't align well with being a returning CEO.
Haiti is preparing for a transition of power, with the help of the U.S., after weeks of the country being overrun by deadly gang violence.
The match was halted until officials could figure out a Plan Bee.
While other discount retailers may pick up some additional sales, it's the shoppers who will lose in the Family Dollar closures.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, the highest ranking Jewish member of the U.S. government, delivered an extraordinary speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Thursday that criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the war in Gaza and called for new elections in Israel.
The category has nowhere near the presence of AMRs (autonomous mobile robots) or storage and retrieval systems, but exosuits are increasing in acceptance for their ability to eliminate the repetitive stress that comes with lifting and moving heavy loads all day. Naturally, I jumped at the opportunity to take Verve Motion’s SafeLift Exosuit for a spin. It’s a bit awkward, though most use cases don’t involve wearing the system atop business casual dress in the middle of a crowded convention center (I assume).
Nanonets, a startup using AI to automate back-office processes, has raised $29 million in a new funding round led by Accel as it seeks to improve the accuracy of automation processes that involve large amounts of unstructured data. Processing unstructured data from documents like invoices, receipts and purchase orders often involves repetitive tasks and a lot of human resources. Nanonets, which primarily targets the financial services sector, says its AI platform aims to improve the efficiency of these processes and make them cost-effective.
It’s been four days since the Alabama Republican gave her party’s official response to President Biden’s State of the Union address — and she’s still doing damage control.
Reddit's IPO should be interesting to watch -- and not just because the business remains unprofitable, but also because of how the company has chosen to bring in its community of active users and moderators into its public markets debut. In a new SEC filing, Reddit's IPO involves around 22 million shares, priced between $31 to $34. In addition, the IPO could be volatile given that Reddit will allow its community members to sell their shares immediately, instead of being subject to the usual lock-up agreements that typically prevent investors from selling shares for six months after the IPO.
The Tigers will wait for updates on their teammate's health as they prepare to face South Carolina.