Fatal warehouse fire in Oakland

A San Francisco Bay Area fire chief says up to 40 people are unaccounted for after a fire in Oakland, Calif., killed at least nine people Friday night.

Oakland Fire Chief Teresa Deloach Reed tells reporters Saturday morning that the site of the fire is a former warehouse that was subdivided into artist studios. Deloach Reed says the roof collapsed and that fire investigators will have to search through debris for bodies.

Authorities are working to verify who was in the building when the blaze broke out at around 11:30 p.m.

The chief says it’s unclear what started the fire, but that there did not appear to be sprinklers in the building. Authorities told KTVU-TV that about 50 people were in the building when the fire started. It happened during a party. (AP)

See more news-related photo galleries, and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.