Fatal vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash blocks lanes of 101 in San Jose

(KRON) — A severe traffic alert is in effect for northbound Highway 101 in San Jose Thursday morning, according to 511 SF Bay. A pedestrian on the roadway was struck and killed by a vehicle around 4 a.m., a CHP incident report said.

The fatal crash happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 south of Berryessa Road. A coroner was called to the scene at 4:29 a.m., the CHP log said.

Both the right and center lanes of Highway 101 are blocked as of 5:57 a.m. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes and avoid the area.

There is no estimated time for reopening all lanes of Highway 101.

