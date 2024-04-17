Fatal vehicle crash leads to fire and closes Interstate 40
Seven Waymo robotaxis blocked traffic moving onto the Potrero Avenue 101 on-ramp in San Francisco on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m., according to video of the incident posted to Reddit and confirmation from Waymo. While routing back to Waymo's city depot that evening, the first robotaxi in the lineup came across a road closure with traffic cones. The only other path available to the vehicles was to take the freeway, according to a Waymo spokesperson.
The world is on fire. The Google parent’s moonshot factory X this week officially unveiled Project Bellwether, its latest bid to apply technology to some of our biggest problems. Here that means using AI tools to identify natural disasters like wildfire and flooding as quickly as possible.
There are more affordable EV options than ever before. Here are the cheapest electric cars on sale in 2024.
On Sunday, the rare devil comet will reach its closest point to the sun, creating an illuminating sky show. Here is how skygazers can watch it.
Investors have put rate-cut worries on the backburner to focus on earnings season instead.
The U.S. Senate quickly ended the impeachment trial brought by House Republicans against the country’s top border official.
Taylor Swift is dropping easter eggs like crazy about "The Tortured Poets Department." Here's everything we know about her new album.
Inversion Space is aptly named. The aim is to send up fleets of earth-orbiting vehicles that will be able to shoot back to Earth at Mach speeds, slow with specially-made parachutes and deliver cargo in minutes. Inversion has developed a pathfinder vehicle, called Ray, that’s a technical precursor to a larger platform that will debut in 2026.
Asked which candidate they would vote for “if Trump is convicted of a serious crime in the coming months,” just 36% of voters now say the former president — fewer than ever before.
In one of the latest developments, Danish company Flatpay, which builds payment solutions for small and medium physical merchants like shops, restaurants and salons, has raised €45 million ($47 million) led by Dawn Capital. Perhaps most interestingly, on the sales side, despite its focus on streamlined technology, Flatpay only sells via live sales visits.
Ahead of next week’s NFL Draft, teams are debating: How much does the 40-yard dash actually translate to today’s game, and how much should they thus let it influence their draft boards?
The lack of charging infrastructure is a major barrier to entry for those looking to convert gas-powered vehicles to electric. This process is an essential component of fighting climate change, and luckily, it's becoming easier to do. As of July 2023, the U.S. installed more than 160,000 charging stations throughout the nation, many of which are located in urban centers.
Understanding the differences between a money market account vs. money market fund is crucial. Learn more about how these two financial products work and which one is best for your savings.
Starting today, the Uber app will remind you to put on your seatbelt shortly after your ride starts.
After a photo of a women's track & field bodysuit drew heavy criticism, Nike and its athletes are providing context.
Honda and its partner companies in China will display the first three models in their new “Ye” series of electric cars and crossovers later this month at the Beijing motor show — Auto China 2024.