UPDATE: Fatal vehicle-bicycle collision in South Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A vehicle and bicyclist collided in south Abilene Wednesday night.

The crash happened in the 1600 block of South 14th Street. As of 11:30 p.m., the westbound lane is closed, and the eastbound lane has been moved to one lane.

According to officials on scene, a 41 year-old male cyclist was heading west on South 14th Street. It’s believed that an unidentified vehicle traveling the same way struck him and left the scene. The man died on the scene and police are withholding his identity until next of kin is notified.

Police are questioning someone in reference to this incident, but no arrest has been made.

Please avoid the area at this time. BigCountryHomepage will update as new information is made available.

