Fatal vacations: A look at the 7 tourists who have drowned in Bay County so far this year
PANAMA CITY BEACH − Vacations to Bay County have ended tragically for the families of seven tourists.
As of Tuesday, seven beachgoers had drowned so far this year while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Bay County. Here's what we know about each victim and the situations that lead to their deaths.
John Coleman
A 51-year-old Cincinnati, Ohio, resident.
Drowned March 27 while swimming near Beach Access 36.
Occurred within Panama City Beach city limits.
Single red flags were displayed along the coast at that time, indicating high-hazard conditions and rip currents.
Ryker Milton
A 19-year-old Muskogee, Oklahoma, resident.
Drowned June 20 while swimming near Beach Access 54.
Occurred within Panama City Beach city limits.
Single red flags were displayed along the coast at that time.
GoFundMe account − https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-rykers-family?qid=c28cd392830b04cb04075c92ff01484b
Jemonda Ray
A 25-year-old Birmingham, Alabama, resident.
Drowned June 21 while swimming near Beach Access 12.
Occurred off a beach in unincorporated Bay County.
Single red flags were displayed along the coast at that time.
GoFundMe account − https://www.gofundme.com/f/honoring-jemonda-support-his-final-journey?qid=518e47c471575871c94712eef85b7e05
Marius Richardson
A 24-year-old Birmingham, Alabama, resident.
Drowned June 21 while swimming near Beach Access 12.
Occurred off a beach in unincorporated Bay County.
Single red flags were displayed along the coast at that time.
GoFundMe account − https://www.gofundme.com/f/stand-with-jasmine-jamari-in-their-loss?qid=090056e6feb33996b22c70502e1ba13b
Harold Hunter
A 26-year-old Birmingham, Alabama, resident.
Drowned June 21 while swimming near Beach Access 12.
Occurred off a beach in unincorporated Bay County.
Single red flags were displayed along the coast at that time.
Eric Franklin
A 29-year-old. His residence was not listed in the incident reports as of Tuesday.
Drowned June 23 while swimming near Beach Access 54.
Occurred within Panama City Beach city limits.
Single red flags were displayed along the coast at that time.
Debbie Szymanski
A 59-year-old St. Louis, Missouri, resident.
Drowned June 23 while swimming near Beach Access 96.
Occurred off a beach in unincorporated Bay County.
Single red flags were displayed along the coast at that time.
To have a related GoFundMe account added to this story, please email ncobb@gannett.com.
