Fatal vacations: A look at the 7 tourists who have drowned in Bay County so far this year

Beachgoers relax at Dog Beach under double red flags on June 18. Double red flags mean no swimming because of particularly strong rip currents.

PANAMA CITY BEACH − Vacations to Bay County have ended tragically for the families of seven tourists.

As of Tuesday, seven beachgoers had drowned so far this year while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Bay County. Here's what we know about each victim and the situations that lead to their deaths.

A 51-year-old Cincinnati, Ohio, resident.

Drowned March 27 while swimming near Beach Access 36.

Occurred within Panama City Beach city limits.

Single red flags were displayed along the coast at that time, indicating high-hazard conditions and rip currents.

A 19-year-old Muskogee, Oklahoma, resident.

Drowned June 20 while swimming near Beach Access 54.

Occurred within Panama City Beach city limits.

Single red flags were displayed along the coast at that time.

GoFundMe account − https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-rykers-family?qid=c28cd392830b04cb04075c92ff01484b

A 25-year-old Birmingham, Alabama, resident.

Drowned June 21 while swimming near Beach Access 12.

Occurred off a beach in unincorporated Bay County.

Single red flags were displayed along the coast at that time.

GoFundMe account − https://www.gofundme.com/f/honoring-jemonda-support-his-final-journey?qid=518e47c471575871c94712eef85b7e05

A 24-year-old Birmingham, Alabama, resident.

Drowned June 21 while swimming near Beach Access 12.

Occurred off a beach in unincorporated Bay County.

Single red flags were displayed along the coast at that time.

GoFundMe account − https://www.gofundme.com/f/stand-with-jasmine-jamari-in-their-loss?qid=090056e6feb33996b22c70502e1ba13b

A 26-year-old Birmingham, Alabama, resident.

Drowned June 21 while swimming near Beach Access 12.

Occurred off a beach in unincorporated Bay County.

Single red flags were displayed along the coast at that time.

A 29-year-old. His residence was not listed in the incident reports as of Tuesday.

Drowned June 23 while swimming near Beach Access 54.

Occurred within Panama City Beach city limits.

Single red flags were displayed along the coast at that time.

A 59-year-old St. Louis, Missouri, resident.

Drowned June 23 while swimming near Beach Access 96.

Occurred off a beach in unincorporated Bay County.

Single red flags were displayed along the coast at that time.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: A look at the 7 people who have drowned at Bay County beaches in 2024