Fatal Sunday stabbing in Waianae deemed self defense

May 17—The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney declined to charge a 44-year-old man with murder today in connection with the fatal Sunday of a 30-year-old man.

"During the course of the investigation, it was determined during the physical altercation the victim had possession of a weapon prompting the suspect to also present a weapon," according a HPD Criminal Investigation Division highlight. "...the case was conferred with the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney and was not accepted due to self-defense issues."

The 30-year-old man was identified today by the city Department of the Medical Examiner as Lazarus Beauford of Waianae.

On Tuesday police identified, located and arrested the 44-year-old man.

According to a Honolulu Police Department post on social media, detectives from the department's Homicide/Strategic Enforcement Detail identified the 44-year-old suspect who allegedly stabbed the 30-year-old victim.

The District 8 Crime Reduction Unit located and arrested the 44-year-old man for second-degree murder on Tuesday. According to police, the victim was found with a stab wound in the middle of Farrington Highway near Plantation Road shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.

A witness reported three men involved in an altercation and two of those men fled on foot, according to an HPD report.

A Honolulu Emergency Medical Services report said paramedics treated the critically injured man for his upper torso stab wounds at Pililaau Community Park at 2:09 a.m. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:50 a.m.

9 Comments

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the . An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our .

Having trouble with comments? .