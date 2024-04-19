Fatal shootings in Camden, Gloucester Township claim two lives

Two men were shot to death in separate incidents in Camden and Gloucester Township, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

Desmond Mark Williams, 56, of Camden, was shot around 7 p.m. Monday, April 15, on the 1400 block of Carl Miller Boulevard, the prosecutor’s office said.

He died in a city hospital at 7:36 p.m.

A second victim, identified only as a 23-year-old city man, was hospitalized in stable condition.

In the other incident, 24-year-old Nasir Tart of Gloucester Township was found with a gunshot wound at the La Cascata complex around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.Anyone with information about Tart’s death is asked to call Prosecutor’s Detective Michael Dons at 856-916-9292 or Gloucester Township Police Detective Daniel Ritz at 856-916-9292.

Anyone with information about Williams' shooting is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Jeremy Jankowski at 856- 225-5950 and Camden County Police Detective Jake Siegfried at 609-820-3537.

