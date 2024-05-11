Fatal shooting of Victorville woman ruled a homicide by coroner's investigators

A woman was found shot to death inside a Victorville home Thursday following what coroner's investigators have ruled to be a homicide.

Stephanie Santacruz, 37, was found shortly after 3 p.m. suffering from a fatal gunshot wound in the living room of a home in the 16300 block of Orick Avenue, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and coroner's officials. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death was initially reported as a possible suicide, sheriff's department spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told the Victor Valley News Group website. The fatal shooting was deemed "suspicious" and the investigation was turned over to homicide detectives.

The 16300 block of Orick Avenue in Victorville, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

Santacruz's death was formally ruled a homicide by coroner's officials on Friday, records show.

"The suspect is unknown and remains at large," the sheriff's department said in a written statement.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Detail at (909) 890-4904. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to the We-Tip hotline at (800) 782-7463.

