Fatal shooting Thursday afternoon leaves one dead in North Linden

One person is dead after a shooting Thursday afternoon in North Linden.

Columbus 911 dispatchers took a call just after 1:20 p.m. on a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of Manchester Avenue at Manchester Avenue and Ontario Street. Columbus police officers arrived on scene shortly after and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics arrived and pronounced the person dead at 1:31 p.m.

Columbus police homicide detectives responded to the scene and are investigating the shooting. Police did not have a suspect in custody as of 4:30 p.m.

