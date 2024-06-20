Fatal shooting in Thousand Oaks reportedly involved 80-year-old roommates

Sheriff's authorities are investigating a homicide in Thousand Oaks apparently involving a dispute between two 80-year-old roommates Wednesday night.

The incident was reported around 10 p.m. when deputies were asked to check the well being of residents in the 2400 block of Avenida de Las Plantas, said Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Cyrus Zadeh.

The fatality occurred in a single-family home near the intersection with Calle Gladiolo in a residential neighborhood near Bridges Charter School, located generally west of Highway 23 and south of Avenida de Los Arboles.

Deputies found one man in the home shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man remained at the residence and was initially detained by deputies.

The two apparently had a physical altercation prior to the gunfire, sheriff's officials said.

Both men are believed to be 80, Zadeh said. They were roommates, he said, but no additional details about them were available Thursday morning.

The sheriff's office is contracted to provide police services in Thousand Oaks. This is the first homicide of the year in the city.

The sheriff's major crimes unit took over the investigation and ultimately arrested the suspect on suspicion of homicide, Zadeh said.

Detectives remained at the scene as of 9 a.m. Thursday. The suspect had not yet been booked into county jail, Zadeh said.

The victim's name was not immediately released pending notification of next of kin.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Fatal shooting in Thousand Oaks reportedly involved roommates, both 80