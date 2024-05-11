Fatal shooting in Santa Fe neighborhood is KC’s 50th, police investigating

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in an apartment complex in Kansas City’s Santa Fe neighborhood Saturday morning. The incident followed a dispute, police said.

Officer Alayna Gonzalez, with the Kansas City Police Department, said officers were initially called to an apartment building in the 2600 block of East 29th Street shortly after 9 a.m. on a “sounds of shots” call. As they were responding, the call was updated to a reported shooting.

When they arrived, several people summoned officers to an apartment, saying that someone had been shot, Gonzalez said. Officers found a man inside an apartment unit, unresponsive and suffering from apparent gunshot trauma. The man was declared dead at the scene.

Gonzalez said investigators have identified a person of interest connected to the shooting who they are searching for. That man was not in custody Saturday morning. The relationships among those involved were not immediately clear, but Gonzalez said police had determined the incident was connected to a dispute.

“It sounds like, preliminarily, there were several people involved that knew each other and this started over an argument,” she said.

No other injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

The killing was the second homicide reported in the city Saturday morning and the 50th recorded in Kansas City so far in 2024. The city had recorded 59 homicides by this time last year.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to the incident may contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.