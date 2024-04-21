Fatal shooting reported on campus of Delaware State University. Police investigating

A shooting on the campus of Delaware State University has resulted in the death of an 18-year-old woman, according to reports.

The Delaware State University Student Government Association issued a statement reporting that campus police responded to a shooting outside a dormitory around 1:40 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival, law enforcement found a woman who was not a student with a gunshot wound. She was transported to Bayhealth Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead. No further information has been provided by law enforcement agencies.

University spokesperson Carlos Holmes said the incident is being investigated by both Delaware State University Police and Dover Police. Witnesses and individuals with any information are being urged to contact law enforcement university police.

The student government's statement advised that the campus is closed, with no visitation permitted and all events have been canceled.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Woman shot and killed outside Delaware State University dormitory