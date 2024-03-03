Fatal shooting in Pueblo, PPD investigating

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A homicide investigation is underway after a fatal shooting on the morning of Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Around 2:45 a.m. the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) was called to the 900 block of West 11th Street in Pueblo. PPD officers responded and found a man who had been shot and killed. PPD detectives are currently at work and have declared the case a homicide investigation.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at (719) 320-6037. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719- 542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

No suspects or arrests have been reported at this time. The name of the victim will be released after he is identified and the family has been notified.

This is the 9th homicide in Pueblo since the start of 2024.

