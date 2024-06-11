Fatal shooting in Princeton under investigation

Jun. 11—PRINCETON — An investigation continued Tuesday into the fatal shooting of a man at Kee Street in Princeton.

At around 1 a.m. June 8, officers with the Princeton Police Department were dispatched to 417 Kee Street about a male individual with a gunshot wound, according to a statement released Tuesday by the Princeton Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found Shaileshbhai Patel, 52, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound in his upper chest area. Officers immediately secured the scene and called for assistance from the Princeton Fire Department and Princeton Rescue Squad.

At that time, detectives and officers started an investigation which was still ongoing Tuesday.

The victim was transported to the West Virginia Medical Examiner's Office in Charleston for an autopsy.

Anyone with information regarding this case is being urged to contact the Princeton Police Department at 304-487-5000 or after hours the Mercer County Dispatch Center at 304-425-8911.